Primary Arms Optics Now Shipping New SLx Gen III Prism Scopes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- HOUSTON, TEXAS – Primary Arms Optics is now shipping the latest generation of their renowned SLx Prism scopes. SLx optics built Primary Arms’ reputation for innovation, reliability, and value. All SLx optics undergo rigorous field-testing during development to best serve you in any environment. The SLx Gen III 3x and 5x Prisms hosts a number of significant upgrades over the previous generation, touting even greater value at their budget-friendly pricing. These upgrades include an all-new factory mount design and a number of ACSS reticle updates.

The SLx 3x32mm Gen III Prism Scope is a general-purpose, mid-range prism optic with exceptional durability and value. Priced at $289.99, this scope is suitable for most budgets, while its impressive optical clarity has made it one of the best-selling prism optics in America. With a forgiving eye box, brightly illuminated reticle, and proven durability, the SLx 3x Prism is highly regarded by both enthusiasts and professionals. The third-generation update brings a fully-reengineered factory mount that greatly improves the optic’s shock resistance and zero retention. In addition, this optic has two new ACSS reticle designs, including the ACSS-5.56-CQB-M2 and ACSS-CQB-300BLK/7.62X39. After extensive testing in the field, this optic has been recommended for duty use by the National Training Officers Association.

The SLx 5x36mm Gen III Prism Scope is a precision-oriented, long-range prism optic that offers exceptional accuracy at any distance. At 18.4oz, this optic weighs less than comparable mounted LPVOs, and the integrated Picatinny rail section allows for a vertically offset red dot. In addition to the mount upgrade, the SLx Gen III 5x is also Primary Arms’ first prism optic to feature the ACSS Aurora reticle, a metric-based BDC that allows for precision holds out to 800 meters. When tested in the field, the SLx 5x36mm Gen III Prism with ACSS Aurora M 5.56 Reticle received a gold-medal rating for duty use by the National Training Officers Association. Both the ACSS Aurora and Standard ACSS 5.56/.308/5.45 Reticles are now available for $329.99.

“Our Prism Scopes have set the standard in the category and we’ve just made them even stronger,” says Terry Mears, Primary Arms’ Director of Product Marketing. “How do you improve upon an already strong line of Prism Scopes? Make them even stronger and add a proven reticle to the mix.”

Both the SLx Gen III 3x and 5x Prism Scopes can be ordered on primaryarms.com or your favorite Primary Arms Optics dealer. These optics are supported by Primary Arms’ lifetime warranty and total commitment to customer satisfaction, making them a guaranteed win for all interested customers.

Started in 2007, Primary Arms Optics seek to provide the best optics you can get for any budget. Utilizing the highly regarded, repeatedly-proven ACSS reticle, Primary Arms optics boast unparalleled precision and adaptability for superior performance across ranges. With four product tiers available (Classic, SLx, GLx, PLx), anyone can afford to equip themselves with the latest in optics technology. In addition, every product is backed with Primary Arms’ total commitment to customer satisfaction.