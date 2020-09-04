Pulsar Unveils Awesome Thermion XG50 Thermal Scope

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Pulsar is delighted to announce the release of the ultra-powerful Thermion XG50 thermal riflescope. This unprecedented riflescope boasts 640×480 microbolometer strength and 12-micron pixel detail to detect heat signatures up to 2,400-yards.

As the first-ever riflescope to combine a BAE sensor, onboard recording, and multiple color palettes, the XG50 is in a class of its own. Its 1024×768 AMOLED display gives users stunningly clear images, and its continuous, digital zoom ensures varmint, hogs, and big- game are easily located. With a stadiametric rangefinder and rock, forest, and identification viewing modes, the XG50 misses nothing. The XG50 also boasts a defective pixel repair feature, guaranteeing long-lasting quality.

The Thermion XG50 features:

640×480 microbolometer strength

12-micron pixel detail

2,400-yard detection range

Rechargeable Battery Pack

Wi-Fi connectivity

BAE sensor

Multiple color palettes

Onboard video and audio recording

Stream Vision app compatibility

Manual, semi- and automatic calibration modes

External power supply adaptability

13 variable electronic reticles

5 rifle profiles

One-shot zeroing freeze function

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured, and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation, and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense, and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars, and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights, and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.