Safariland Introduces the New Impulse Range Kit for Complete Protection

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, announced the expansion of its popular Impulse product line. The newest addition, the Impulse Range Kit, provides adaptable, complete protection by combining its Foam Impulse Hearing Protection, Ultra-Compact Earmuffs, and HD Flex Protective Eyewear into one convenient package.

Safariland’s new Impulse Range Kit ($39.99 MSRP) brings two proven methods of hearing protection together for the first time. The new Foam Impulse earbuds reduce sound levels by up to 38dB and provide 13dB of continuous sound reduction. The Impulse filter technology in each foam earbud cuts dangerous noise levels while still allowing speech and audio to be heard clearly.

For indoor ranges or areas where noise levels are more persistent, the Ultra Compact Earmuffs will provide 20dB of constant protection and can be comfortably worn over the Impulse Foam earbuds.

The Impulse Range Kit also provides protection for eyes by including Safariland’s HD Flex Protective Eyewear lenses made of fog-proof, scratch-resistant polycarbonate. The wrap-around lens design offers multi-directional protection and the rubber nose bridge and adjustable earpieces allow for a secure and comfortable fit.

“The Impulse Range Kit has quickly become one of my favorite shooting accessories. Whether I’m at an indoor or outdoor range, the two layers of hearing protection and the wrap-around eyewear keep me well protected.” Pro Shooter, Rob Leatham said. “And the filter technology in the Foam Impulse earbuds shields me from harmful sounds while allowing me to clearly hear my buddies talking to me while we’re out on the range.”

About Safariland Communication Products

Safariland manufactures high-performance, custom communication headsets, audio solutions, and commercial off-the-shelf communications products. Today’s product line grew out of the highly regarded Tactical Communications Industries TCI brand, founded in 1996 by a group of law enforcement professionals with extensive experience in tactical training and mission work. Safariland brand is part of The Safariland Group. Established in 1964, the Safariland® brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters, body armor and communications to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets.

For more information, please visit www.safariland.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Defense Technology®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group's mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.