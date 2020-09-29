Semi-auto “Assault” Rifle Defense in Waukegan, Illinois: two killed in Home Invasion

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On the morning of 22 September, about 10 a.m., two home invaders disguised as utility workers, displayed a handgun as they forced their way into a home on the 100 block of Frolic Avenue. A woman in her 30's had a toddler in her arms as she answered the door.

As the two men, 34 and 36, forced there way inside, the woman turned and screamed. The house is very modest, only about 650 square feet. It has a full basement. The home invaders were later identified at brothers Jimmy and Christian Tenorio.

Two roomers were renting space in the house. One of them had rented the basement. The other was not home.

The basement roommate heard the screams, grabbed a semi-automatic pistol, and came up the basement stairs. He engaged and shot Christian Tenorio, who had the revolver. He then ducked back into the basement.

Jimmy Tenorio retrieved the revolver and started dragging his brother toward the door. The basement resident re-engaged with an “assault rifle” of unknown make and caliber. A gunfight ensued.

Both Tenorio brothers ended up on the small front lawn. Both were found there by police. Both were deceased.

Waukegan is a few miles south of Kenosha, Wisconsin, across the Illinois border. It is less than 20 miles from Kyle Rittenhouse's home in Antioch. From the Waukegan Police Department Facebook page:

CID believes that Christian and Jimmy arrived at the home and knocked on the door. The door was answered by a female victim, in her 30s, who rents the home. Christian and Jimmy then forced their way into the home. Christian, at this point, displayed a loaded revolver handgun. The female victim began to yell for help. A male victim, in his 30s, who rents the basement, heard the commotion and went upstairs with a loaded semi-automatic pistol. The male victim then confronts the Tenorio brothers and shoots Christian. At this point, Jimmy retrieved the loaded revolver handgun and began to drag Christian out of the home. The male victim retreated and then returned with a loaded assault style rifle. The male victim and Jimmy exchange gunfire. Both brothers were pronounced dead on the scene, by apparent gunfire, in the front yard of the home. The female victim and male victim both have valid FOID cards. Neither Tenorio possessed a valid FOID. During the incident, the female victim was babysitting a small toddler. The toddler was not injured. The female victim was also dog sitting a small 3-pound dog. The dog ran out during the incident, but has been returned unharmed. Neither victims were injured. There is a third roommate at the home, however that roommate was not home during the incident. CID has determined that the single-family home was the intended target of the incident. However, both victims and the third roommate, from the home, do not know why the brothers would target the home.

In the Facebook comments section, Rubin Cantu has started a gofundme account to help the victims of the home invasion with living expenses. The defender left his job because of numerous death threats. It is alleged the Tenorio brothers were gang members. From gofundme.com:

The 2 residents are heroes. They did what was necessary to protect the baby. The 2 armed men were gang members and sadly, since the home invasion, the male resident has continuously received death threats. He had to quit his job and is unsure how he will be able to live a normal, quiet life while receiving so many threats. The female resident has also lost her babysitting job and is experiencing severe mental anguish. We appreciate your support in helping cover some of their daily expenses, mortgage and grief counseling while attempting to regain some normalization in their life. We also ask for prayers for all parties involved as the loss of life is always unfortunate, regardless of the circumstances.

This is another incident that shows the value of semi-automatic rifles in defense of self and others. The police characterize the number of shots fired as “multiple”. It reinforces the utility of checking and validating the credentials of individuals who claim to be utility workers.

Two earlier homicides happened at a Motel 6, a block away from the Frolic Avenue home invasion, in late August and on 8 September, according to fox6now.com.

American citizens are becoming more armed. Waukegan is about 18 miles South of Kenosha, in Illinois, between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Chicago, Illinois. The defenders in this case both had Illinois Firearm Owners ID, (FOID) currently required for legal ownership of firearms in Illinois. That requirement is being challenged in the courts.

The Tenorio brothers did not have Illinois FOID.

