Shield Sights Announce New Glass Edition RMSc Micro Red Dot Optic

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Shield Sights, Pioneer of compact micro red dot optics is pleased to announce it is teaming up with legendary Glock Inc. to present the new “Glass Edition” RMSc.

The Glass Edition of our RMSc standardizes the popular, ultra-clear and scratch-resistant glass lens that was previously only available as a custom option. The new Glass Edition also features a strengthened lens housing and upgraded electronics with improved battery contacts to further enhance reliability under all conditions.

“Collaborating with great companies such as Springfield Armory, Smith & Wesson, Walther, Canik, and Sig Sauer on creating subcompact optic ready platforms has been a strengthening experience for our brand and has driven users to recognize our unique features and the high-quality products that we offer,” said James White, CEO Shield Sights. “I feel the latest collaboration with a company I respect greatly, Glock inc., solidifies the Shield footprint as the new industry standard for sub-compact optic ready pistols.”

RMSc Glass Edition Features

Shield footprint

All glass lens

Strengthened lens housing

Updated electronics

4 MOA and 8 MOA dot options

1-3 year battery life

The RMSc Glass edition is currently available for sale through the Shield dealer network or on the Shield website: www.shieldpsd.com

MSRP: $500

About Shield

SHIELD was formed in the early 1980’s in Great Britain. Shield continues to manufacture the world’s smallest, lightest, toughest mini red dot sight. Sold under other brand names for many years, you may know the Shield Mini Sight as the Firepoint, Tasco Optima, Trijicon RedDot or JPoint. Based on our in-depth knowledge, accumulated through 30 years in the industry, we are continually seeking to develop innovative products that will enable you to hit the target early.