SIG AIR Reflex Sight Now Shipping

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the SIG AIR Reflex Sight is now shipping. Designed to fit the SIG AIR M17 pellet pistol, and SIG ProForce M17 and M18 airsoft pistol, this low profile 1x23mm reflex sight features a wide field of view and 3 MOA red dot. The manual brightness control, located on the front of the sight, has six illumination intensity settings making it easy to see the red dot in all lighting conditions. The sight features easy to use windage and elevation adjustments, and the lightweight aluminum housing and shock-proof design ensure durability.

“The demand for carry-optics in the market amongst law enforcement and recreational shooters is strong, and with the introduction of a reflex sight for our SIG AIR product line, consumers will now have the ability to train in a variety of environments on carry-optics,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The new SIG AIR Reflex Sight delivers rapid target acquisition for those training with several SIG AIR pistols and is designed to fit our future SIG AIR releases.”

The SIG AIR Reflex Sight comes with a 1CR20 32 battery and two optic mount plates – one for airguns and one for airsoft.

SIG AIR Reflex Sight Specifications:

Magnification: 1x23mm

Height： .98 in / 25mm (without picatinny mount）

Width： 1.53 in / 39mm

Length： 1.88 in / 48mm

Weight: 1.41 oz / 40g

Overall Elevation Adjustment Range: 40 MOA

Overall Windage Adjustment Range: 40 MOA

Battery: 1CR20 32

Battery Life: 100 hours under max brightness/2000 hours under min brightness

Rainproof

MSRP: $49.99

The SIG AIR Reflex Sight is available at retail stores and the SIG SAUER Webstore. For more information on SIG SAUER Airguns and products visit sigsauer.com.

The SIG AIR Reflex Sight is applicable to select airgun and airsoft products only and is not intended for use on firearms.

