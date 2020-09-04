Team Ruger’s Randi Rogers Captures Texas State IDPA Win

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger claimed multiple divisional wins this past weekend at the Truglo Texas State IDPA Championship held at the Mission 160 Range in Whitewright, TX.

Team Ruger's Randi Rogers took first place in the ESP division and also captured the High Lady title with a final time of 255.92 shooting the Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger.

“Shooting in 114-degree heat certainly made for a challenging match this past weekend,” commented Rogers. “The aggressive grips and checkered front strap on my Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition helped give me a secure grip in those intense weather conditions, though. That pistol has absolutely become my favorite gun to shoot!”

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.