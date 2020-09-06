Ulfhednar Unveils UH034 Guncover/AR with Backpack Straps

Kløfta, Norway -(AmmoLand.com)- Whether traveling to the shooting range or heading off on a hunting trip, protecting your rifle from bumps and bruises, as well as the elements, is so important. No soft case does it better than the Ulfhednar UH034 Guncover/AR with Backpack Straps.

Ulfhednar UH034 Guncover

The Ulfhednar UH034 is a high-end gun case designed to transport AR-style firearms and short rifles. Designed in Norway, the UH034 is constructed from ultra-tough Cordura nylon, with best-in-class YKK zippers with oversized pulls for ease of use when wearing gloves, and metal D-rings for straps. It has two large hand-carry straps, and an ergonomic backpack strap with a non-slip material, so it will stay snugged up against your shoulder no matter how far you have to walk. Inside are rugged loops that enable you to secure the rifle with Velcro straps. Two large padded exterior side pockets hold extra magazines and gear. The Molle system for attaching compatible pouches and accessories is the de facto standard for modular tactical gear used by NATO forces and law enforcement agencies around the world. The case measures 100cm (39.37 inches) long and comes in Ulfhednar's signature gray color. It's built to last a lifetime.

Ulfhednar, the Norwegian-based subsidiary of Skytterlinken AS and manufacturer of some of the world's finest equipment, clothing, and weapons parts for hunting, long-range shooting and general sports use, is staffed with experienced competition shooters and hunters who know how important the finest shooting accessories are. Ulfhednar uses only the toughest materials, designed to survive in a harsh Arctic environment, and enforces strict standards throughout the manufacturing process, to build all the company's products. All Ulfhednar products are designed to withstand inclement weather without damage or loss of function.

MSRP of the UH034 Guncover/AR with Backpack Straps is $201.37. More information is available at https://www.ulfhednar.no/.

About Ulfhendar

Ruggedized Norwegian produced precision shooting gear. Founded and managed by a 40-year champion shooter, Ulfhednar is producing a line of products that are incredibly innovative, durable, and exactly in time with the growing PRS market in the US. Long Range/PRS are the largest shooting sports in Norway boasting 6,000 registered competitors.

For more information, please visit WWW.ULFHEDNAR.NO