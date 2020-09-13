White Flyer Targets Donates to NSSF First Shots Shotgun Programs

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. — The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that White Flyer Targets has donated $5,000 in support of outdoor ranges hosting NSSF’s newly revamped First Shots “Introduction to Shotgun” events. Headquartered in Ringoes, New Jersey, White Flyer Targets manufactures a wide variety of pitch and biodegradable targets for use in skeet, trap, sporting clays, five-stand and FITASC shotgun games.

“Indoor ranges across the country have seen how First Shots handgun introduction events provide an easy, safe and genuinely fun way to let people experience their first time shooting, while also serving as a lynchpin for customer engagement that encourages and produces returning clients,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “We are making a concerted effort this year to expand involvement by outdoor ranges with an identically modeled ‘Introduction to Shotguns’ format, and this support from White Flyer will go a long way towards helping host ranges offset the costs associated with these events.” “The clay target sports are some of the fastest-growing in our industry, in no small part because anyone can be successful in them, but also because they offer a great deal of excitement and entertainment,” said Robert Crow, White Flyer’s National Sales Manager/Northeast Sales Manager. “We are proud to help outdoor ranges realize the benefits of NSSF’s First Shots program and introduce an entirely new audience of shooters to all the clay games have to offer.”

NSSF’s flagship First Shots program is designed to educate first-time firearm owners and those seeking to purchase their first gun about the fundamentals of safe handling, responsible storage, and basic handling skills. Events are small, usually no more than 15 people, and participants receive one-on-one range time with qualified instructors after time in the classroom.

To support its First Shots host ranges, NSSF supplies eye and ear protection, classroom workbooks, and other materials for each class, helping to minimize the costs incurred by the host ranges. Those hosting “Introduction to Handgun” events also receive targets and ammunition. Those hosting the updated “Introduction to Shotguns” events will receive a $100 credit from NSSF for every 15 participants that complete their training (up to $500), to help offset the cost of clay targets and any ammunition the range chooses to supply its class participants.

First Shots is intended to produce repeat business for its host ranges. To accomplish that goal, participants taking a quick survey about their event at the end of their First Shots experience receive a $25 voucher from NSSF to be used on a return visit to their host range to take additional classes or for purchases. The majority of host ranges say they regularly see First Shots participants return to their facilities as a result of this incentive, with many becoming regular, loyal customers.

NSSF encourages all member ranges to utilize its First Shots program in a way that best fits their facility and community. To explore adding First Shots to your range’s training curriculum, please contact Ann Gamauf, NSSF Retail & Range Business Development Coordinator, at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 247.

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org