2021 FICC Scheduled and Confirms ATF and FBI Attendance

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Orchid LLC and Williams Mullen’s Firearms Industry Group announce the 2021 Firearms Industry Compliance Conference with participation from agency personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) and the FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check (“NICS”) division, amongst agencies. The conference will be held on April 26 – 28th 2021, in Orlando, Florida, at the beautiful Westgate Lakes Resort. Advance registration is scheduled to open in the coming weeks, but attendees may indicate their interest and opine on desired topics using the comment form on the 2021 FICC registration page.

Due to the ensuing pandemic and the growth of public interest in online, remote distance learning, Orchid, Williams Mullen, and its guest speakers have made arrangements for a combined in-person and distance-learning platform. Additional details regarding the format of the event and COVID-safe practices will be provided later this year. The event hosts are happy to report its first sponsor from 4473 Cloud LLC and additional support from one of its initial speakers, the American Suppressor Association (“ASA”).

Shaun Phelan, Orchid LLC. VP of Sales & Marketing said, “We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of NICS checks over the last six months, with almost 5 million new shooters joining us. The demand for FFL / SOT licensing, firearm manufacturing, and online / in-store consumer sales has spiked. Concurrently, these business activities are being supported by more and more technology that can automate (or hinder) ATF, import and export compliance, not to mention state-level regulations. Orchid and Williams Mullen specialize in firearm law, FFL technology and compliance and are pleased to bring this platform to the shooting sports industry.”

Notable features of the 2021 FICC include:

Sessions targeted at startup, growing, and mature companies who manufacture, import, export, distribute or sell firearms.

One-on-one meeting availability with FBI NICS and ATF personnel who manage inspections, NFA, firearms technology, and more.

Enhanced focus on POS / ERP technology, FFL software, FFL operations and topical areas such as firearm eCommerce and shooting ranges.

Detailed instruction on Form 4473, NFA Forms, Electronic Bound Book and ATF eForms technology and guidance on developing Firearms ITAR / Export compliance programs.

“The firearms industry is constantly evolving with new laws, the increased reliance on e-commerce, the critical need for financing and an increase in venture capital investments, and these factors have increased dramatically in 2020” said Camden Webb, Partner and Firearms Industry Group Leader at Williams Mullen. “We are thrilled to partner with Orchid LLC and to co-host this informative event that will provide attendees with the knowledge they need to navigate the dynamic world of firearms law.”

An online destination for the 2021 FICC has been created at orchidadvisors.com/ficc, which includes a content submission form for special request topics relating to licensing, compliance, legal matters, software, or pertaining to the federal agencies. While not all submissions will be included, every request will be given fair consideration with respect to the broader population of attendees.

ABOUT ORCHID LLC

Orchid LLC and its subsidiaries offer business software, compliance software, and regulatory services to the shooting sports industry. Orchid Solutions provides firearm payment processing services, Point-of-Sale, and ERP integration software to improve how retailers, ranges, and manufacturers sell firearms and accessories. The firm's business software integrates directly with Orchid eBound, an application that provides a powerful low-cost electronic Bound Book and an electronic ATF Form 4473. Orchid Advisors provides ATF, Import, and Export licensing and firearm compliance services to Federal Firearms Licensees. The firm shares its expertise with the industry through online publishing, the Firearms Industry Compliance Conference, and its online courses in the Orchid UniversityTM. For additional information, visit www.OrchidLLC.com.

ABOUT WILLIAMS MULLEN

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with approximately 240 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C. The firm’s Firearms Industry Group helps industry members navigate legal issues, from regulatory compliance to e-commerce development, financing needs and interest from the venture capital world. Additionally, Williams Mullen attorneys provide companies with advice and counsel in matters involving import and export controls, immigration and foreign direct investment, government contracting, and taxation. Visit them at www.williamsmullen.com.