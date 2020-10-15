Benelli Pro Shooters Dominate 2020 Texas 3-Gun Championship

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Benelli pro shooter Dakota Overland took top honors at the recent 2020 Texas 3-Gun Championship at Reveille Peak Ranch. The junior shooter won High Lady along with High Junior in the Tactical Lady division. Fellow Benelli pro shooters Heather Miller and Dianna Muller also placed third and fifth, respectively, in the Tactical Lady division. Lance Dingler rounded out the strong finish with by taking third place in the Tactical division.

“I'm actually pretty happy with my performance at this match,” said Overland. “I'm even more excited for all the shooting I'm doing this month after a solid start. I'm also looking forward to seeing how the rest of my Benelli teammates do after their great performances.”

Overland adds this win to an already impressive performance this year. She recently took High Lady at the 2020 Generation III Gun Championship after winning the 2020 USPSA Multigun Ladies National Championship this past summer – all with her Benelli M2. Miller, Muller and Dingler have also notched many titles and consistent high finishes throughout their careers.

“The Benelli pro team continues to shine this season,” said Benelli Vice President of Brand Marketing Timothy Joseph. “Their success is due to their tireless work ethic and dedication to becoming the best shooters in the country. We are proud of them and are looking forward to see how they continue to progress throughout their competitive careers.”

