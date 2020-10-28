U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Ann Arbor, MI (October 28, 2020) The EOTECH Vudu 3.5-18×50 Second Focal Plane scope may well be the perfect optic for big game hunting. The ideal choice for tack-driving precision, the Vudu 3.5-18x features EOTECH's XC High-Density (HD) glass providing ridiculously clear, sharp-edged images up close, far away, and at all points in between. The EOTECH Vudu 3.5-18×50 Second Focal Plane scope may well be the perfect optic for big game hunting. The ideal choice for tack-driving precision, the Vudu 3.5-18x features EOTECH's XC High-Density (HD) glass providing ridiculously clear, sharp-edged images up close, far away, and at all points in between.

The Vudu 3.5-18x provides true color representation that lets a hunter see the difference between similar colors, even at a distance. This ability is especially advantageous when that once-in-a-lifetime elk is standing against a background of brown and tan terrain.

The Vudu 3.5-18's HC1 reticle provides easy-to-use sub-tensions for precise elevation and windage holds. The scope also features a unique sleep mode which automatically shuts off the illumination after two hours. Battery life is exceptional and is rated at 500 hours of run-time when set at the middle brightness setting and the scope is powered by (1) easy to find CR2032 battery.

Built on a 34mm lightweight, aircraft-grade aluminum tube, the Vudu 3.5-18x will withstand the rigors of hard hunting, even in extreme conditions and environments.

The easy-to-use tactical turrets are equipped with removable covers to prevent the accidental adjustments that can happen in the field when moving through brush and harsh terrain. The scope features a side-mounted parallax control and a removable throw lever for effortless magnification adjustments even when the hunter is on the move.

You can count on the Vudu 3.5-18x to get the job done so the only thing you might stress over is deciding between roast and steaks or sticks and summer sausage.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS: EOTECH Vudu 3.5-18×50 SFP Scope

Magnification: 3.5-18x

Objective Lens: 50mm

Focal Plane: Second Focal Plane

Eye Relief: 3.5x: 86-100 mm; (3.39-4.02 in.); 18x: 88-99 mm (3.46-3.90 in.)

Exit Pupil: 3.5x: 10.9 mm (.43 in.); 18x: 2.8 mm (.11 in.)

Field-of-View: 3.5x: 86-100 mm; (3.39-4.02 in.); 18x: 88-99 mm (3.46-3.90 in.)

Field-of-View: (@100 YARDS) 3.5x: 9.2 m (30.2 ft.); 18x: 1.8 m (5.9 ft.)

Battery Type: CR2032

Auto Power-Down-to-Sleep Mode: at approx. 2 hours

Battery Life: Approx. 500 hours at middle brightness setting of 5, room temperature

Overall Length: 377 mm (14.841 in.)

Weight, with Battery: 878 g (31 oz)

Tube Diameter: 34mm

Tube Material: Aircraft-grade Aluminum

Included: Throw Lever, Sunshade, Battery, Lens Cloth, Allen Wrench for Zero Stop

MSRP: $1,599.00

About EOTech

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTech designs, manufactures, and markets electro-optical products, VUDU rifle optics, thermal devices, and night vision systems. Due to its advanced technology, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) are among the fastest and most intuitive sighting systems on the planet. This is exactly why you'll find them on the weapons of America's most elite law enforcement professionals and special operations warriors. You'll immediately see the advantage the instant you engage a target. www.eotech-inc.com