New Bushnell LMSS2 Tactical Lightweight Modular Spotting Scope

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – October 28, 2020 – Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, has taken its professional-grade Elite Tactical compact spotting scope to an even higher level with the new 8-40x 60mm LMSS2.

The Elite Tactical LMSS2 combines compact elite-quality HD glass with a military-grade riflescope optical design. It builds on the original Lightweight Modular Spotting Scope (LMSS) with features including upgraded exterior lens coatings, updated HORUS reticle options, and a power-change throw lever as well as other user control enhancements. Military personnel, law enforcement officers, competitive shooters, and hunters can employ the LMSS2 to complement their Elite Tactical optics or other MIL-based riflescopes.

Ideal for training and competitive shooting that requires long-range target acquisition, the LMSS2’s key features include:

ED Prime (HD) glass and fully multi-coated optics paired with ultra-wide-band coatings to allow for more light transmission in low-light situations, providing superior image brightness and color resolution

Compact and lightweight HDOS system enables low-profile, lightweight construction without sacrificing resolution or contrast

Aluminum alloy chassis construction is rugged and meets IXP7 waterproof standards; heavy-duty rubber over-mold ensures that the glass and mechanical components are both secured and protected to maintain optical performance for years of use

Bushnell’s exclusive EXO Barrier molecularly bonds to exterior lens surfaces and repels water, oil, fog, dust, and debris so the user can see the target in any condition

Throw Hammer PCR lever speeds up magnification changes and target engagements

The LMSS2 Elite Tactical is available with the H322 or the TREMOR4 spotting scope reticle. The H322 is designed as a companion to the H59 and H58 riflescope reticles and is ideal for spotting with any MRAD-based riflescope reticle or where real-time measured targeting information is required. Its 0.2 milliradians (MRAD) Horus Grid and patented Rapid Range Bars make it well suited for those looking for robust wind and drop compensation, target range estimation, and follow-up shot spotter communication capabilities. The TREMOR4 builds on the H322 and is designed as a companion to the TREMOR2, TREMOR3, or TREMOR5 riflescope reticles. It is also an exceptional reticle for spotting with any MRAD-based riflescope reticle. With its 0.2 mil Horus Grid and patented time of flight wind dots, it can be used with any ballistics and in any environmental conditions for excellent follow-up shot spotter communication capabilities.

With a minimum magnification of eight power – an ideal setting when employed with night vision – and a maximum of 40 power, the LMSS2 Elite Tactical is one of the most versatile premium spotting scopes on the market. It comes with a detachable (3 user-selectable positions) Picatinny rail, giving users the ability to quickly and easily mount red dot sights for faster target acquisition or laser rangefinders. An optional, third party rail kit designed as a direct-connect, OEM system further expands the scope’s accessory compatibility. Other features contributing to versatility, performance, and ease of use include a twist-up eyecup, fast-focus diopter, integral ¼-20 tripod connection, and bottom accessory rail connections.

The 8-40x 60mm LMSS2 Elite Tactical measures 12.7 inches in length and weighs 37 ounces without rail. Color is flat dark earth and black. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $1,749.99. Lens caps and cleaning cloth are included.

All Elite Tactical optics are covered by Bushnell’s Iron-Clad Lifetime Warranty. For more information on the company’s full line of binoculars, spotting scopes, and other optics, visit www.bushnell.com .

