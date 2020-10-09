U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Team USA trap shooter Maddy Bernau made 2020 her own by qualifying for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, graduating college, and now joining a select group of the world’s best competitive shooters and shooting industry icons as the newest member of Team Winchester.

“We’re very excited to have Maddy join Team Winchester and serve as an ambassador for our famous AA® shotshells and the shooting sports industry,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “With her background of competing in clay target sports at a young age, she will serve as an excellent role model to new shooters.”

Bernau began shooting American trap at age 12 at a local 4-H club and soon became hooked. That experience led her to seek out and join a local Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) team, which she competed in throughout high school. After attending an SCTP development camp at the Olympic training center in Colorado Springs in 2014, she began competing in international trap competitions and quickly rose through the ranks by winning multiple junior and collegiate medals and competing internationally in Italy, Korea, and Finland. At the 2020 Spring Selection Match, Bernau really shined, winning the gold medal and qualifying for a spot on the 2020 Olympic team.

Bernau is going to take on the toughest trap competitors in the world at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo with Winchester AA shotshells in the International Bunker Trap category.

