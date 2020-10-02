SIG AIR and Evike Manufacturing Group Announce Exclusive Collaboration Agreement

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce that its SIG AIR Division has officially joined forces with Evike Manufacturing Group (EMG) for future product development, and continued product distribution of SIG AIR airgun and airsoft products in the U.S. through Evike.com.

“This exciting collaboration between SIG AIR and EMG is a result of the increasing popularity and demand we are seeing in the marketplace for SIG AIR airguns and airsoft products,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “This new partnership with EMG will allow us to increase our product development capabilities allowing us to bring more SIG AIR products to consumers worldwide.”

The SIG AIR product line includes a series of traditional CO2 pellet and BB rifles and pistols, that are designed to imitate the look, weight, balance, and handling characteristics of their traditional firearms counterparts. Additionally, SIG AIR offers a line of training products with the PROFORCE line of airsoft pistols, rifles, and accessories. Designed and developed from the ground up to deliver a realistic training experience that allows the user access to achieve a new level of performance potential.

“The team at Evike.com and EMG are excited for the opportunity to join forces with SIG AIR to create new products, expand the SIG AIR product line, and provide a new dealer experience for SIG AIR products,” added Evike Chang, CEO of Evike.com and President of EMG, Inc. “We are completely aligned with the SIG SAUER brand to bring the best-in-class airgun and airsoft experience to the SIG AIR product line.”

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.