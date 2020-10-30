Taylor’s & Company Appoints Rob Girard as Vice President of Sales

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester, VA., – Taylor’s & Company Firearms importers and specialty marketers of historically correct reproduction firearms announces the appointment of Rob Girard as Vice President of Sales. Rob will oversee and develop direct distribution, expand the sales force, and manufacturer representatives’ territories to those enthusiasts who appreciate living the modern western lifestyle.

“As Taylor’s & Company Firearms navigates the current conditions of the industry, we are eager to welcome Rob to join our team, bringing his years of experience, and passion for firearms,” said Tammy Loy, CEO. “We look forward to Rob introducing new items to the market, improving Taylor’s dealer experience, and adding new tools to improve the customer experience which we value.”

Rob is a seasoned 30-year sales-oriented executive with a record of sales and marketing accomplishments that includes Fortune 100 Companies and manufacturers in the shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry. Rob resides in Northern Virginia with his family, and in his off-hours, Rob enjoys time on the golf course or afield hunting.

“Partnering with Taylor’s & Company Firearms is an opportunity to represent classic firearm design and modern technology at the same time,” Girard added. “Taylor’s & Company offers proprietary trigger and action performance-enhancing technology for both revolvers and rifles that is unmatched.”

Founded in 1988, Taylor’s Firearms imports and markets historically correct reproduction firearms, parts, and accessories. With a vast selection of finishes, custom grips, and caliber configurations available, each firearm is inspected by skilled in-house gunsmiths located in Winchester, VA. For those serious collectors, competitors, sporting or hunting enthusiasts, Taylor’s Firearms is committed to ‘Keeping the Legend Alive’ to those living the modern western lifestyle. To learn more about these legendary firearms visit www.taylorsfirearms.com.

