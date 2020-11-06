Bear Creek Arsenal Sponsors November NSSF Gearbox Giveaway

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.—NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that Bear Creek Arsenal is sponsoring November 2020’s Gearbox Giveaway in support of the +ONE Movement. Headquartered in Sanford, North Carolina, Bear Creek Arsenal is a family- and veteran-owned and operated manufacturer of firearms, parts, and accessories.

NSSF’s +ONE Movement, now in its second year, was developed to encourage experienced gun owners to invite someone new to the range or field to experience the joys that shooting sports and hunting offer. The initiative has gained exceptional support from firearm industry members and the public, especially this year, with the unprecedented rise in people who have purchased their first firearm.

“We are so pleased to see our industry embracing the necessity of doing everything we can to get people regularly and passionately involved in the shooting sports through our +ONE Movement,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “Many thanks to the Bear Creek Arsenal team for putting together this super and unique MSR package, one that’s guaranteed to put a huge smile on the face of November’s winner.” “Bear Creek Arsenal is very happy to help support the +ONE Movement and the #RangeChallenge ‘Aiming In Autumn’ season with some awesome products!” said Danae Strickland, the company’s Director of Marketing. “We are hoping that by providing this giveaway bundle it will be a great start to someone’s new shooting journey or give a seasoned target shooter new options. Thank you to the NSSF for organizing these Gearbox Giveaways and allowing us a chance to participate in helping grow the number of people learning to love shooting sports.”

The Bear Creek Arsenal November 2020 +ONE Gearbox Giveaway, valued at more than $1,300, includes:

1 Billet Receiver Complete 5.56 Rifle

1 5.56 side-charging complete upper

1 Bear Creek Arsenal hard case

1 M-15 magazine

1 RS-9X40-STD scope

1 Bear Creek Arsenal hoodie sweatshirt

1 Bear Creek Arsenal black T-shirt

1 Bear Creek Arsenal fleece headband

3 USA stickers

3 Bear Creek Arsenal stickers

Enter the November 2020 Bear Creek Arsenal +ONE Gearbox Giveaway here. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 EST Nov. 30, 2020.

