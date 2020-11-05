Benelli Pro Team Continues Success at 2020 Vortex 3-Gun Match

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Benelli pro shooting team dominated the recent 2020 Vortex 3-Gun Match by taking three top spots and a strong second finish. Members of the team have had great success this year and continues to show strong at each competition.

“We have one of the best and most consistent shooting teams because of their dedication to their craft and continually striving to be the best,” said Benelli Vice President of Brand Marketing Timothy Joseph. “It certainly helps that they shoot some of the most dependable shotguns available. We look forward to seeing how the rest of the season turns out and wish them the best of luck.”

Dakota Overland has ripped off multiple victories over the last several months with winning High Lady at the Generation III Gun Championship, the Texas 3-Gun Championship and this year’s A Girl & A Gun Fall Festival shoot. The youth shooter showed strong again by taking High Lady and High Junior at the Vortex shoot and has high praise for her fellow team shooters.

“I’m so proud of how all my Benelli teammates shot at Vortex Shooters Source,” said Overland. “It was a tough match in some places but everyone managed to pull through and come out on top. I couldn’t have asked for a more successful or supportive team.”

Benelli pro shooter Riley Kropff won first place in the Tactical Optics division with fellow team member Lance Dingler coming in a close second. Aaron Hayes added to the team’s overall success by taking first in the Limited division.

