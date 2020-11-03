Industry Day at the Range Announces 2021 Event Cancellation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- LAS VEGAS, N.V. – In light of the announcement on Friday, October 30, 2020, that the 2021 SHOT Show has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Industry Day at the Range has also made the difficult decision to cancel all planned events on January 18, 2021. For registered media, buyers, exhibitors, and sponsors seeking additional details about the cancellation, information has been posted online to address questions or concerns.

Industry Day has remained in constant contact with presenting sponsor NSSF throughout the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation. We truly appreciate the guidance they have provided us throughout this process

“We’re extremely disappointed to make this announcement just a few months before the event, but our priority has always been—and always will be—the well-being of our sponsors, manufacturers, and fellow shooting sports enthusiasts,” said Kelsey Puryear, Industry Day at the Range Manager. “This was an extremely tough call, but we’re already looking ahead and planning for a memorable event in 2022—what we hope will be our biggest year yet. We look forward to seeing all our amazing sponsors and partners again very soon.”

Cancellation Details

Due to ongoing COVID-19 complications, Industry Day at the Range will not be rescheduled in the 2021 calendar year. Instead, Industry Day at the Range will look forward to welcoming guests to the 2022 event which will take place on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

More details and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

