Kyle Rittenhouse Abruptly Extradited to Wisconsin

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On 31 October, 2020, there was an extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse in the Lake County courthouse in Waukegan, Illinois. The Judge ruled that Kyle should be extradited to Wisconsin, for the self-defense shootings of people who followed and attacked him in Kenosha, during the riots in that city. Kyle worked as a lifeguard in Kenosha. His home in Illinois is about 15 miles from Kenosha.

The hearing was held on Friday morning. The judge issued his ruling Friday afternoon.

John Pierce, Kyle's attorney, had said he would appeal the extradition. It was implied that Kyle would stay in custody in Illinois until the appeal was processed.

That did not happen. Kyle was handed over to Kenosha sheriff deputies at the state line on the afternoon of Friday, 31 October. From hilltopmonitor.com:

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse was then turned over to Kenosha County sheriff deputies at the state line at around 3:45 p.m., Covelli said. Part of the shooting incident was caught on video by other protesters. There had been some looting and damage to businesses, including buildings being burned.

Fighting the extradition hearings had always seemed to be a delay strategy to keep Kyle out of the hands of Wisconsin authorities, who seemed more interested in buckling to the demands of radical leftist protestors than in evidence or justice.

The left has been calling for Kyle to be assassinated in prison.

Kyle was not allowed out on bail in Illinois, because he was charged with a crime for which there was a potential life sentence. Under Illinois law, no bail was allowed.

In Wisconsin, bail is allowed, but bail bondsmen are not. A bail board determines the bail to be set. In Kyle's case the bail is set at two million dollars.

A website has been set up to gather contributions for Kyle's defense. It is #Fightback.org.

Numerous videos of the shootings are available on the Internet. One of the best documentaries has been done at v-radio on Youtube. It shows a detailed analysis of what happened with the identification of the players, documentary evidence of their backgrounds, slow motion analysis of the critical points, and an explanation of the conflicts between the people defending private property and the rioters.

Kyle's attorney, John Pierce, said the prosecution is a political prosecution. It is difficult to avoid that conclusion, once the evidence is seen.

It is unknown where Kyle will be imprisoned in Wisconsin. Perhaps the Kenosha County Jail. It is unlikely there will be a bail bond hearing until Monday, the 2nd of November, because of the weekend.

In ordinary circumstances, a 17-Year-Old boy who fled from attackers, and when finally cornered, successfully defended himself against them with a rifle, would be honored as a hero. When it was discovered his attackers had criminal histories, while he was a dedicated police supporter, people would nod their heads and see the obvious, especially as the action was all caught on video.

In the upside-down political world of today, a police supporter is called a white supremacist. His self-defense actions are called murder. His protection of property from destruction during a riot is called a provocation. His attackers, with long criminal histories, are called heroes.

Fortunately, the election is near. The political motivation to destroy Kyle Rittenhouse may abate a bit after the election.

Consider. If Kyle Rittenhouse can be politically prosecuted for his self-defense, all documented on video, what chance does anyone else have in a politicized criminal justice system, where you are prosecuted because you opposed the destruction of private property during a riot?

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.