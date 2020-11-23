Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Botach has coupon sale "MAGPUL15" that gets you 10% OFF all Magpul products like the Magpul PMAG D-60 5.56mm 60rd Magazine for just $104.93.

The PMAG D-60 is a durable, lightweight, highly reliable 60-round 5.56×45 NATO/.223 Remington* polymer drum magazine for AR15/M4 compatible weapons. With a larger capacity than previous PMAGs, the PMAG D-60 gives the shooter 60 rounds of ammunition, effectively allowing the same round count as two standard capacity 30-round magazines without requiring a critical reload. The unique drum configuration keeps the height of the magazine manageable as well as allowing for prone firing and easier storage. Features an easy-to-use loading lever, paint pen dot matrix for easy marking, and a rear window for instant capacity indication. Compatible with a wide range of NATO firearms such as the M4, M16, SCAR™ MK16/16S, HK®416, MR556, M27 IAR, IMI Tavor, and others. FEATURES Next-generation impact and crush resistant polymer construction

Wide compatibility with most ‘STANAG 4179' platforms such as the AR15, M4, M16, SCAR MK16/16S, HK416, MR556, M27 IAR, IMI Tavor, and others

Will seat fully loaded on a closed bolt

Bolt hold open feature to lock the bolt back on the last round**

Ratcheting Loading Lever to take tension off the spring for easy loading by hand

Feed Tower compatible with most loading devices, including USGI stripper clips and guides, the StripLULA™, and others

Designed to be left loaded for long term storage without any loss of function or degradation

All components used are corrosion resistant

Easy to disassemble for cleaning with only a flat-bladed screwdriver or similar

Anti-glare translucent window on rear of drum allows for easy determination of rounds remaining

Paint pen dot matrix panel on back of body to allow for identification marking

Slip-on, semi-rigid Dust Cover prevents grit and debris intrusion during storage and transport MADE IN USA.

