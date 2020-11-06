SAAMI Announces New Affiliated Member Category

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. — The Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers’ Institute (SAAMI) is pleased to announce that it has added a new membership category, Affiliated Members, to the organization’s body of professional suppliers.

As defined in the SAAMI bylaws, an individual or company eligible for Affiliated Member status is:

Any supplier of essential products or services used for the design, manufacture, or testing of firearms, ammunition, or propellant, including any major component part as defined in Art. V, Section 1, such as ballistic laboratory test and measurement equipment; tool and die makers; gauge and reamer manufacturers; and ballistic testing and materials testing, may be eligible to become a non-voting Affiliate Member of the Institute. “None of us is as smart as all of us working towards a common goal,” said Rick Patterson, SAAMI Executive Director. “These companies are an essential part of our industry and including them in our membership body presents a more united industry working to assist in delivering SAAMI’s mission of firearm safety, reliability, and interchangeability.”

To learn more about SAAMI, including its available memberships and how to apply, visit SAAMI.org.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org