SIG Delivers 200,000th MHS Pistol to the US Military ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWINGTON, N.H., (November 17, 2020) – SIG SAUER, Inc. is proud to announce the recent achievement of two significant milestones of the Modular Handgun System (MHS) program; the delivery of the 200,000th MHS pistol manufactured at the SIG SAUER facility in Newington, New Hampshire, and the first month to have MHS pistols simultaneously delivered to all branches of the U.S. Military.

“These milestones are a testament to SIG’s ability to adapt and succeed amidst the extraordinary circumstances we have faced throughout this pandemic. Our supply chain was challenged, and the strength of our manufacturing systems has proven that we will, without hesitation, continue to outpace the stringent demands of the delivery schedule of the MHS program,” said Ron Cohen, President & CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc. “Throughout this period, our factory operations and our employees have been faced with unimaginable adversity. Despite the unpredictability, we continue to consistently deliver M17 and M18 pistols that surpass the requirements for accuracy, and exceed expectations for both quality and reliability, to ensure our nations soldiers are prepared for the rigors of the battlefield.”

The Modular Handgun System includes the M17 Full-Size and M18 Compact 9mm, striker-fired pistols. The MHS system is a P320-based platform, featuring coyote-tan PVD coated stainless steel slides with black controls, utilizes both 17-round and 21-round magazines, and are equipped with SIGLITE front night sights, removable night sight rear plates, and manual safeties.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

