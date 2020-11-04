This Is The Way Custom Mandalorian Bullpup Charity Auction

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Swamp Dog Armory has teamed up with KG Gunkote, Swamp Fox, Redball Sports, Acid Tactical, Neomag, Bang Switch Customs, Shall Not Comply, and Nanuk Cases to auction off a one of a kind Mandalorian theme bullpup 9mm carbine.

All proceeds of the auction go to help pay for the cancer treatment and medical bills of Isabella Hammer. Isabella Hammer is the niece of John Crump. Crump is an AmmoLand News journalist and Gun Owners of America Virginia State Director. Isabella has been diagnosed with a brain tumor (DIPG) at the young age of nine, and the whole family is overwhelmed with worry and is completely devastated. Their entire lives have been turned upside down.

The owner of Swamp Dog Armory, Cody Slocum, learned of the devastating news after seeing Crump on Guns and Gadgets where Crump opened up to host Jared about the devastating news and how he was donating all money from the sale of his latest book to his niece. Slocum felt compelled and inspired to act even though he did not know Crump personally

“I did it because I was in a position to help,” Slocum said. “We in the 2A community need to stick together as a family. This is the way.”

The auction can be found here: https://www.gunbroker.com/ item/883405099

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.