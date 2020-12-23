AmmoLand Announces Winner of Palmetto State Armory AKV Giveaway!

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Attention AmmoLand News readers, the winner of the Palmetto State Armory AKV Pistol is Dave from Pennsylvania! Have a look at that pistol in his hands.

AmmoLand will have more giveaways coming up soon, stay tuned for updates!

Congratulations Dave, you deserve it for being a loyal reader of our daily emails.

Hopefully, Dave can find some 9mm to shoot with that new AKV. With ammo scarce at the moment, AmmoLand has a new giveaway that will certainly help one lucky winner. Right now, AmmoLand has a giveaway of 5,000 Rounds of 9mm ammo, make sure you sign up for that! Our 9mm giveaway ends December 31st, 2020, with a winner drawn on January 1st, 2021.

If you are looking for more information on Palmetto State Armory AKV Pistol you can read our review of it here.

Palmetto State Armory AK-V Review – Video Review

Palmetto State Armory AKV Pistol
