Nikon Announces New LASER 50 and LASER 30 Laser Rangefinders

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Melville, NY (December 2020) – The new Nikon LASER 50 and LASER 30 high-performance laser rangefinders offer truly multi-purpose precision! In the field, on the job, or in the backcountry, these two new versatile rangefinders equip the user with extended measurement distances and four selectable measurement display modes for nearly any task: Horizontal distance and angle mode, Actual distance and angle mode, Horizontal distance and height mode as well as Actual distance and height mode.

Well suited to any endeavor where accuracy is essential, this pair of fully-featured laser rangefinders is ideal for surveying, forestry, outdoor recreation and more. Both models feature a highly visible red OLED internal display with an auto-adjustment function for optimal brightness. Thanks to HYPER READ, the measurement response is stable and speedy regardless of the distance to the target, and measurement results are quickly displayed in approx. 0.3 second.

The LASER 50 features a premium ergonomic build with magnesium alloy construction and provides measurement capability to an extensive 2,000yds /1820m. The LASER 30 offers solid handling and ease of use, with an effective range of 1,600yds /1460m. Both the LASER 50 and LASER 30 models are built with superior weather sealing, waterproofing and fog proofing to withstand the elements, unexpected splashes, or changes in weather.

LASER 30 and LASER 50 Key Features

Measurement range: LASER 50 (9.1-1,820m/10-2,000yds) LASER 30 –(7.3-1,460m/8-1,600yds.) Red internal display enables easier viewing in any situation. Automatic brightness adjustment function fine-tunes the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level. Quick and stable measurement response regardless of distance — HYPER READ displays the measurement result in approx. 0.3 second Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds). If a single measurement fails, it automatically extends the measurement until succeeding for up to 4 seconds. Keeping the button depressed enables continuous measurement for up to approx. 8 seconds. Four selectable measurement display modes Horizontal distance and angle mode Actual distance and angle mode Horizontal distance and height mode Actual distance and height mode Target Priority Switch System for measuring overlapping subjects: First Target Priority mode displays the distance of the closest subject, while Distant Target Priority mode displays that of the farthest subject — useful in wooded areas. Distance measurement display step: 0.1m/yd. High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images Large ocular for easy viewing (18mm) Wide field of view (7.5 degrees) Long eye relief design affords eyeglass wearers easy viewing Diopter adjustment function Compact body design for comfortable holding Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-proof, but not designed for underwater usage; the battery chamber is rainproof Wide temperature tolerance: -10°C to +50°C/14°F to 122°F



The LASER 50 and LASER 30 Laser Rangefinder will be available in December at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $449.95 and $349.95 respectively.*

Nikon Inc. is the U.S. distributor of Nikon Sports and Recreation Optics, world-renowned Nikon 35mm cameras, digital cameras, speed lights and accessories, Nikon lenses, and electronic imaging products.

