NRA Releases Official Statement Regarding The ATF and Pistol Braces

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
ATF Emblem NRA-ILA
The ATF is up to their gun-banning tricks again. IMG NRA-ILA

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- By completely changing course on earlier decisions, BATFE has signaled that it is ready and eager to collaborate with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other gun control extremists to infringe on our Second Amendment rights.

The NRA will fight these aggressive anti-gun actions on pistol stabilizing braces and Polymer80. Gun owners know elections have consequences.

This is why we must all fight to protect the pro-gun Senate majority in the run-off races in Georgia.

Read the ATF's Notice on Stabilizing Braces here.

NRA Official Statement Regarding The ATF and Pistol Braces

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org

National Rifle Association Institute For Legislative Action (NRA-ILA)

Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
tetejaun
tetejaun
3 hours ago

As I and Representative Matt Gaetz have stated, there is NOTHING in the Constitution or Federal Statutes that gives BATF ANY power to ban anything. To ban anything, you must change the Constitution. The reason magazine restrictions and gun ‘bans’ work, is because Americans are cowards and it is easier to kneel than to stand. Not to mention the anti-American democrats have been staffing judgeships all across America with activist ‘judges’ for 70 years. Which Americans have a Second Amendment power to negate. As usual, I see weasels blaming Trump and the NRA. Because cowards always want SOMEONE ELSE to… Read more »

-1
JSNMGC
JSNMGC
3 hours ago
Reply to  tetejaun

You throw around insults like a genuine internet tough guy. Trump was elected, partly, on his vow to be Pro 2nd Amendment. Is it really too much to ask him to tell the people that report to him to stop doing these things? The NRA requests people to donate to them on the premise that they will fight for the rights of firearm owners. They have shown time and time again that they not only fall short in getting things done, but frequently work against the rights of firearm owners. The facts have been posted many times. You don’t expect… Read more »

0
AZ Lefty
AZ Lefty
5 hours ago

So basically it decodes to:

We are still finding Excuses for T-Rump to do these things; send more money

-2
JSNMGC
JSNMGC
4 hours ago
Reply to  AZ Lefty

You are correct with that statement. However, I am grateful President Trump made advances with respect to: Taxes; Reducing unnecessary EPA regulations; Extricating the U.S. from unnecessary and costly foreign entanglements; Providing better tools to the military in the event they do need to engage in military action; Removing insane rules of engagement that unnecessarily put military personnel in danger; Ensuring military personnel are better cared for when they return from combat; Exiting climate agreements that are punitive to the U.S., Renegotiating foreign trade agreements, Brokering foreign peace agreements, Championing right to try, Refraining from imposing federal restrictions due to… Read more »

0
tetejaun
tetejaun
3 hours ago
Reply to  AZ Lefty

Poor try, communist democrat.
By the way, why are you communist democrats so ignorant in common English grammar?
It is to laugh, rump boy.

Last edited 3 hours ago by tetejaun
0
Charlie Foxtrot
Charlie Foxtrot
6 hours ago

So, did the NRA leadership pick up the phone and called the CURRENT President of the United States to stop this? Or are you guys just wondering how much money you can make under Biden?

Yeah, I thought so! 4 years of bullshit from the NRA and President Trump on how they are going to protect our rights. You guys are just in it for the money, as usual.

-1
JSNMGC
JSNMGC
6 hours ago
Reply to  Charlie Foxtrot

Waiting for the responses:

  • False accusations that you are liar;
  • Lots of all caps, excessive use of exclamation marks, incorrect spelling roaring that the BATFE does not report to the executive branch; and
  • Something about Trump being too busy defeating Satan (insert church lady meme) to trifle with telling his organization not to infringe on the rights of people he pandered to (and who overwhelmingly voted for him twice)
2
tetejaun
tetejaun
3 hours ago
Reply to  Charlie Foxtrot

You cowards always demanding OTHERS do your Citizen Duty.
Kneeling must come natural for you.

-1
JSNMGC
JSNMGC
3 hours ago
Reply to  tetejaun

Do you believe the NRA has been effective with the dues/donations they have received from people who believe in the right to keep and bear arms?

0
Charlie Foxtrot
Charlie Foxtrot
3 hours ago
Reply to  tetejaun

Chest thumpers always show bravado on the Internet and are no-where to be found when it comes to fighting for our rights! In that sense, your comment fits right in with the Trump clown show. After all, he also has a big mouth and doesn’t back it up with action!

-1
Home Page | Recent Posts | Most Popular