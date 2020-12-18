NRA Releases Official Statement Regarding The ATF and Pistol Braces

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- By completely changing course on earlier decisions, BATFE has signaled that it is ready and eager to collaborate with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other gun control extremists to infringe on our Second Amendment rights.

The NRA will fight these aggressive anti-gun actions on pistol stabilizing braces and Polymer80. Gun owners know elections have consequences.

This is why we must all fight to protect the pro-gun Senate majority in the run-off races in Georgia.

Read the ATF's Notice on Stabilizing Braces here.

NRA Official Statement Regarding The ATF and Pistol Braces

