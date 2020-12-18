NRA Releases Official Statement Regarding The ATF and Pistol Braces

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- By completely changing course on earlier decisions, BATFE has signaled that it is ready and eager to collaborate with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other gun control extremists to infringe on our Second Amendment rights.
The NRA will fight these aggressive anti-gun actions on pistol stabilizing braces and Polymer80. Gun owners know elections have consequences.
This is why we must all fight to protect the pro-gun Senate majority in the run-off races in Georgia.
Read the ATF's Notice on Stabilizing Braces here.
NRA Official Statement Regarding The ATF and Pistol Braces
About NRA-ILA:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
As I and Representative Matt Gaetz have stated, there is NOTHING in the Constitution or Federal Statutes that gives BATF ANY power to ban anything. To ban anything, you must change the Constitution. The reason magazine restrictions and gun ‘bans’ work, is because Americans are cowards and it is easier to kneel than to stand. Not to mention the anti-American democrats have been staffing judgeships all across America with activist ‘judges’ for 70 years. Which Americans have a Second Amendment power to negate. As usual, I see weasels blaming Trump and the NRA. Because cowards always want SOMEONE ELSE to… Read more »
You throw around insults like a genuine internet tough guy. Trump was elected, partly, on his vow to be Pro 2nd Amendment. Is it really too much to ask him to tell the people that report to him to stop doing these things? The NRA requests people to donate to them on the premise that they will fight for the rights of firearm owners. They have shown time and time again that they not only fall short in getting things done, but frequently work against the rights of firearm owners. The facts have been posted many times. You don’t expect… Read more »
So basically it decodes to:
We are still finding Excuses for T-Rump to do these things; send more money
You are correct with that statement. However, I am grateful President Trump made advances with respect to: Taxes; Reducing unnecessary EPA regulations; Extricating the U.S. from unnecessary and costly foreign entanglements; Providing better tools to the military in the event they do need to engage in military action; Removing insane rules of engagement that unnecessarily put military personnel in danger; Ensuring military personnel are better cared for when they return from combat; Exiting climate agreements that are punitive to the U.S., Renegotiating foreign trade agreements, Brokering foreign peace agreements, Championing right to try, Refraining from imposing federal restrictions due to… Read more »
Poor try, communist democrat.
By the way, why are you communist democrats so ignorant in common English grammar?
It is to laugh, rump boy.
So, did the NRA leadership pick up the phone and called the CURRENT President of the United States to stop this? Or are you guys just wondering how much money you can make under Biden?
Yeah, I thought so! 4 years of bullshit from the NRA and President Trump on how they are going to protect our rights. You guys are just in it for the money, as usual.
Waiting for the responses:
You cowards always demanding OTHERS do your Citizen Duty.
Kneeling must come natural for you.
Do you believe the NRA has been effective with the dues/donations they have received from people who believe in the right to keep and bear arms?
Chest thumpers always show bravado on the Internet and are no-where to be found when it comes to fighting for our rights! In that sense, your comment fits right in with the Trump clown show. After all, he also has a big mouth and doesn’t back it up with action!