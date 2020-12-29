Peaceably Assemble and to Petition the Government, January 6th in D.C.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- President Trump has called the People to peaceably assemble in Washington, D.C. on 6 January 2020. The People will petition the Government to redress grievances, particularly the fraudulent election of 2020.

Half the country believes the election was stolen from President Trump. Half of the rest are uninformed or misinformed. The evidence is accumulating, day after day. It is creeping through the censorship of big media and the tech oligarchs. More and more people are becoming informed. More and more people are becoming angry.

The report by Peter Navarro lays out the election fraud in the six swing states for all to see.

The Immaculate Deception 12.15.20

The peaceable assembly in DC is a way to redress the people's grievances. There are many grievances.

Those who have seen their jobs shipped overseas to China, as the Chinese Communist Party steals the Western world blind, with the assistance of our ruling class/media/and tech giants, are likely to show up.

The veterans, who risked life and limb, and saw buddies die as they fought to preserve the Constitution, and now see it being shredded, are likely to show up.

Those whose businesses have been destroyed, fortunes lost, dreams imploded by state governors determined to destroy the economy to get rid of President Trump, are likely to show up.

Those who lost loved ones to lawless illegal immigrants, who flout our laws and disrespect our culture, egged on by politicians who wish to replace their current constituents, are likely to show up.

Those who see their children indoctrinated in government-run schools to disrespect their parents, hate themselves and their country, are likely to show up.

Those who are tired of being told people can change their sex as they change their clothes, who see children deliberately being sexualized under the age of eight, and who are threatened if they oppose such indoctrination, are likely to show up.

Those who have been told, they have to hate themselves because of the color of their skin, that discrimination is the only reason for inequality of result, and, if they will not repeat the lie themselves, they will no longer have a job, are likely to show up.

Those who see a corrupt ruling class who claim citizenship of the world rather than allegiance to the United State; a ruling class which sees military power of the USA as a problem, rather than prudence in a dangerous world; a ruling class which sees American patriots as deplorables, instead of creators of solutions; those who see the reality of the rulers, are likely to show up.

Those who see the United States as the greatest nation which has ever existed on the face of the earth, a nation which has achieved the greatest prosperity, the greatest freedom, the greatest technology, the greatest military strength, the wealthiest and fattest poor people on the planet, are likely to show up, to oppose those who want to destroy the United States as it exists.

All who want to show up will not be able to. The hour is late. There are only a few days to make it to DC by the morning of January 6th.

Americans are problem solvers. We instinctively form committees, organize church groups, and learn to rely on each other when the defense of the nation requires it. The commercial planes to DC are filling fast. Buses are being organized. Caravans are being created from as far as California.

If you do not have the means to go, several friends can pool resources to send a representative. People who cannot spare time can sponsor those who have time to spare.

People can support those who are able and willing to go in many ways. The People will need shelter and support on the way. Volunteers will need to organize parking and shuttles closer to D.C. If you cannot go, there are many ways to contribute.

With President Trump as the Commander in Chief, patriots need not worry about being machine-gunned in the streets, as a dictator might in a nation without the Constitutional guarantee of a peaceable assembly to petition the government.

The United States is not Venezuela… yet.

Whatever happens on 6 January 2020, will be history-making, and significant for the future of the United States.

Years, decades, in the future, people will be asking: Where were you on that fateful day?

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.