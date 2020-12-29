Riton Optics Announces Eric Hickman as Brand Manager

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tucson, AZ (29 December 2020)- Riton Optics is pleased to announce Eric Hickman as the new Brand Manager for Riton Optics. Within this position, Hickman is focusing on marketing programs, such as the ProStaff, brand ambassador, and influencer programs, as well as the industry relations.

Hickman commented, “I am truly blessed to have this opportunity to work in an industry that I am really passionate about. To be able to do so with Riton Optics is just icing on the cake. The commitment to customer service and delivery of a quality product that is value-driven was immediately evident. Furthermore, to do so right in my hometown of Tucson is a perfect fit for me!”

Hickman came to Riton Optics with 21 years of law enforcement experience having just retired as a Sergeant from the Tucson Police Department. In that time, he served in a variety of assignments to include S.W.A.T. and grenadier with Mobile Field Force bringing skills that translate into the optics industry. He also grew up hunting and shooting with his father from a very young age. He is a Tucson native and received a degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Arizona.

According to Calley Carpenter, Director of Marketing for Riton Optics, “Beyond Eric’s passion and experience with shooting and optics, he has a great ability to connect with people and effectively manage relationships.”

With the addition of staff and a recent expansion, Riton Optics is continuing to push the market.

About Riton Optics

Riton Optics is the only Law Enforcement and Military Veteran-Owned optics company in the world, founded on the premise that a customer’s hard-earned dollar should buy quality optics with the industry’s best service at every price point. Riton is passionate about offering high-quality optics at the industry’s most competitive prices, and always putting the customer first. Every Riton optic goes through a rigorous dual inspection process in Tucson, Arizona, and is backed by the Riton Promise Warranty which includes rapid new product replacement on all returns. For more information on Riton Optics and to SEE THE DIFFERENCE, visit www.ritonoptics.com.