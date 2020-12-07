TriStar Arms Donates Thousands to National Shooting Sports Foundation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- TriStar Arms, a company well-known for breaking entry barriers to the shooting sports with high-quality, high-value firearms at an affordable price, has taken efforts a step further with a donation of $12,450 to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

NSSF is known as the firearms industry trade association but serves both industry and the general public alike through projects like Operation Secure Store, Project ChildSafe, +ONE, and FixNICS, as well as valuable research and easy-to-understand infographics that make spreading the positive facts about firearms easy.

As a company offering hunting, home defense, sporting, and trap shotguns nationwide at affordable prices, the support of NSSF by TriStar is a natural fit. Both TriStar and the NSSF serve the national industry and help curious newcomers become safe and proficient participants of the shooting sports.

“We appreciate what NSSF does for industry and public alike. With the NSSF's major fundraising event, SHOT Show 2021 canceled, we wanted to do our part to support such a vital part of our industry,” said Gus Bader, President, and CEO of TriStar Arms.

About TriStar Arms:

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, TriStar Arms is a primary importer of quality shotguns and handguns. The company is driven by the same mission that it set out on since its inception – to provide high-performance firearms for hunters, recreational shooters and home defense at a fraction of the price and to deliver fast and friendly service at all times. Every firearm that TriStar Arms imports is rigorously tested throughout each stage of production to ensure that its customers receive value that can be passed down for generations.

For more information on TriStar Arms visit www.tristararms.com.