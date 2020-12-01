USCCA Announces Partnership With Disabled American Veterans

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) is proud to announce a new partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit organization that provides a lifetime of support for veterans and their families. The USCCA – which is the largest and fastest-growing organization focused on providing self-defense education, training and legal protection to more than half a million responsible American gun owners – is launching a long-term fundraising effort for DAV through its website where customers can add a donation in their cart when purchasing merchandise through the online store.

The USCCA proudly employs veterans at twice the national average with a number of recently deployed veterans, retired military members and reservists currently working as USCCA team members.

“On behalf of myself and the entire USCCA community, we are proud to offer our thanks and support to our nation’s veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much to protect the rights and liberties of all Americans. Our mission to uphold the freedoms granted to us through the Second Amendment would not be possible without the brave men and women who put their lives on the line and often return home with a long road ahead to recover both mentally and physically from their service. We are excited for this partnership with DAV so we can recognize those who served in our nation’s Armed Forces and sacrificed so much for our national defense.” said USCCA President and Founder Tim Schmidt. “DAV is proud to partner with the USCCA to empower veterans to improve their quality of life while honoring their immense sacrifices,” said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Marc Burgess. “With the help of the USCCA, millions of veterans across the nation will benefit from having increased access to our services, which is only made possible through the donations of thankful citizens.”

For more information on how to donate through the USCCA’s website, click here. To get self-defense education and training offered through the USCCA, visit the website here.

About USCCA

The USCCA provides self-defense education, training and legal protection to more than 500,000 responsible American gun owners. Headquartered in West Bend, WI, the USCCA is the largest and fastest-growing association and remains committed to America’s veterans with the association employing veterans at twice the national average with staff comprised of recently deployed veterans, retired military members and reservists.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.