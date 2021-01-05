154 House Members Sign-On to Bipartisan Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)-A bipartisan bill that would grant national reciprocity to concealed permit holders has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) introduced H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act during Congress’s opening day. The bill has a total of 154 co-sponsors, including Democrats that have broken from their party’s anti-gun stance. The bill would allow anyone who holds a concealed handgun permit to cross state lines as long as the gun owner follows that state’s law. Residents of the states with constitutional carry could also carry a handgun across state lines.

National reciprocity would treat concealed carry permits like a driver’s license. Federal law would ban states from discriminating against gun owners. States like New Jersey and New York make it almost impossible for their citizens to get a concealed carry permit. Gun owners have to show “good cause” to obtain a permit. At the same time, these states do not recognize permits issued from other states. People traveling across state lines have to check their rights at the border.

“Our Second Amendment rights do not disappear when we cross state lines, and H.R. 38 guarantees that,” said Rep. Hudson in a press release. “The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2021 is a common-sense solution to provide law-abiding citizens the right to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits. I am especially proud to have such widespread and bipartisan support for this measure and will work with my colleagues to get this legislation over the finish line.”

This bill isn’t the first time that Rep. Hudson has introduced a national reciprocity act. In 2017, the Congressman and his co-sponsors were able to push the bill through the House of Representatives. The legislation passed by a margin of 231-198, mainly on a party-line vote. The bill died in the Senate. Republicans believed that they did not have the votes to override a Democratic filibuster. Gun rights activists think that the 2017 bill was the best chance of getting national reciprocity through Congress.

Eight Democrats crossed party lines to co-sponsor H.R. 38. Democrats hold a slim majority in the House by a margin of 222 to 211. One seat is open due to the death of Republican Luke Letlow from COVID-19. It isn’t clear if enough Democrats will vote to pass the act, but most believe this bill is the best shot at getting national reciprocity through the House since the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017.

Both the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America have endorsed the act. The two gun rights organizations encourage their members to call their representatives and implore them to help pass the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2021.

If the bill does pass the House of Representatives, it will face an uphill battle in the Senate regardless of the outcome of the Georgia run-off election. If Democrats win both run-off elections and take control of the Senate, then the bill will be dead on arrival. If Republicans keep control of the Senate, then the act will have to get a supermajority vote. Biden would also be expected to veto the bill.

Rep. Hudson vows to continue to push for a national repository law for as long as it takes.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.