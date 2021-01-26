Executive Action Expected on Montana Permitless Carry Legislation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, at 9:00 am, the Senate Judiciary is expected to take Executive Action on Permitless Carry Legislation, House Bill 102. Please contact committee members and ask that they SUPPORT House Bill 102 with ONLY Rep. Berglee’s Amendment.

House Bill 102 will strengthen Montana’s self-defense laws by allowing law-abiding Montana gun owners to carry a firearm for self-defense throughout the state without first having to obtain a government-mandated permit to do so. Further, this bill will remove some of Montana’s “gun-free zones” from the list of prohibited places and stop the unnecessary disarming of Montanans as they go about their day-to-day lives.

Again, it is important that you please contact members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 102 with ONLY Rep. Berglee’s Amendment.

