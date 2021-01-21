Iowa House Committee Hearing Right to Bear Arms Constitutional Amend

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today the House Judiciary Committee will hear House Study Bill 9 to propose an amendment to the state Constitution affirming and recognizing the right of Iowans’ to keep and bear arms as a fundamental individual right. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT HSB 9.

This is a multi-year, multi-session effort. In the 2019-2020 General Assembly, both chambers passed Senate Joint Resolution 18. Now, House Study Bill 9 must pass during the subsequent session, the 2021-2022 General Assembly, in order for the amendment to be put on the ballot for Iowa voters in 2022. Currently, Iowa is one of six states that do not have a right to keep and bear arms amendment in their state Constitution, including California, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York.

Again, please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT HSB 9.

