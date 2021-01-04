NJ Hunter Murdered, Sportsmen Should Be Extra Vigilant During Outdoor Activity

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- In the wake of a recent murder of a bow hunter in Camden County, New Jersey, the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs is urging all hunters and sportsmen to be extra vigilant and aware when engaging in outdoor activities.

54-year old hunter Joseph Bottino was found stabbed and beaten to death outside a Boy Scout reservation in Pine Hill. The murder is unsolved and being investigated by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Read more about the incident by clicking here.

“Anyone with information on the homicide can call the Camden County prosecutor’s office Detective Jeremy Jankowski at (856) 397-3485 or Pine Hill Police Sgt. John Field at (856) 783-1589. Tips can also be emailed to [email protected]”

Hunters are cautioned to be aware of their surroundings, to consider hunting with others, to make family and friends aware of their plans, and to be extra alert about your personal safety.

