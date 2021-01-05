U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Veteran owned optics company, Riton Optics, is proud to announce the addition of their riflescope line to the Strelok Pro Ballistic Calculator.

Providing field proven accuracy since 2001, Strelok Pro has proven itself to be among the top ballistic calculators available to shooters worldwide. With apps available for both Android and iOS platforms, shooters are guaranteed to be right on target with every shot sent downrange.

In order to utilize the platform, simply select Riton optic and reticle combo, and input the data to receive corrections.

Custom data inputs for distance, wind speed and direction, slope angle, temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, altitude, ammunition data (handloads and factory ammo), barrel twist rate, and much more are all included in the app.

Riton’s Director of Product Development, Jeremiah Alexander, has the following to say regarding Strelok Pro: “Being new to the shooting game can be overwhelming. A good ballistics calculator is key in getting impacts where you want them and collecting data along the way. I’ve used no application more intuitive than Strelok Pro. Thanks to the Strelok and Riton partnership, I have been able to consistently shoot past two miles.”

For more information about Strelok Pro and to download the app, visit the app store on your selected device.

About Riton

Riton is the only Law Enforcement and Military Veteran-Owned optics company in the world, founded on the premise that customers should be able to buy quality optics and have the industry’s best service at every price point. Riton is passionate about offering high quality optics at the industry’s most competitive prices, and always putting the customer first. Every Riton optic goes through a rigorous dual inspection process in Tucson and is backed by the Riton Promise Warranty which includes rapid product replacement on all returns. For more information on Riton and to SEE THE DIFFERENCE, visit www.ritonoptics.com.