Where Things Stand In The States

Across The USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- While Second Amendment supporters face significant challenges at the federal level, the states offer a wealth of chances to take the offensive, especially when it comes to two of the biggest threats faced to our freedoms. This chance should not be missed.

Even though Joe Biden was inaugurated, Second Amendment supporters are not helpless in the fight against corporate gun control and Silicon Valley censorship – and the reason is the control of both the state legislature and governor’s mansion in 24 states by Republicans, who are generally pro-Second Amendment, with several other states where anti-Second Amendment governor can be placed in a tough spot.

Corporate gun control via the financial sector might be the easiest thing for these state legislatures and governors to attack, with a modified version of the Freedom Financing Act. While states can’t deny access to the Automated Clearing House Network, they could impose fines on financial institutions that collude with Moms Demand Action or other anti-Second Amendment groups to “unbank” FFLs or pro-Second Amendment groups. Such laws could also make it easier for affected businesses and organizations to sue for restraint of trade or tortious interference.

The second front that could be opened would be actions by state attorneys general on consumer protection grounds. There are 25 Republican state AGs who could stand up as well on the consumer protection front. This could address actions like those of Salesforce, where a bait-and-switch leaves a FFL in the lurch. State legislatures could also work up legislation that could address this as well, making it easier to sue for sudden changes in terms of service.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is seeking to pass legislation that would address Silicon Valley censorship. Second Amendment supporters should be urging their state and local lawmakers to do so as well. In addition, they should also urge their state attorneys general to investigate Silicon Valley’s politically-motivated censorship and de-platforming. While this might seem antithetical to those who believe in small government, the problem is that these big tech companies put their thumb on the scale in 2020. A Media Research Center poll found that had Big Tech not censored the New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop, Biden would have lost one-sixth of his voters.

The fact is, the states offer a lot of chances to not only take the offensive to protect our Second Amendment rights, they can also potentially help to re-level the playing field for 2022 and 2024. Second Amendment supporters just need to act, politely urging their state legislatures and statewide officials to act to address corporate gun control and Silicon Valley censorship, then support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to protect those state officials which stand with us.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.