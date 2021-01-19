Where Things Stand At The Federal Level

United States/Washington DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- There is no sugar-coating it: Second Amendment supporters are in a tough spot at the federal level. The fact of the matter is that anti-Second Amendment extremists have taken the Presidency and have very narrow margins in the House and Senate. This is not an impossible situation, but Second Amendment supporters should be under no illusions about the difficult fights in the next four years.

There is good news: California showed that we can adapt to mail-in ballots. The underlying issues remain, and we should not underestimate an enemy willing to turn to censorship, de-platforming, corporate blacklisting, and abuse of power, but if Second Amendment supporters can flip congressional seats in California, we have a damn good shot of overcoming similar obstacles in states like Georgia, which is nowhere near as difficult a climb.

That means no sitting out. Anyone encouraging Second Amendment supporters to sit out an election is not helping the cause of restoring our constitutional rights. Because who controls Congress matters. Do you want Chuck Schumer to set the agenda, or did you prefer when Mitch McConnell set the agenda?

Now, the Senate is probably in much better shape, despite Schumer running the agenda.

It means trusting Joe Manchin and Jon Tester, who have not been the most reliable supporters. Yet for now, we must trust Joe Manchin’s word that he will oppose ending the filibuster, court-packing, and other ways of enabling the injustices Schumer has in mind. That can be rectified in 2022 and 2024, but in the meantime, we have to deal with the Senators and Representatives we have, not the ones we wish we had.

The House is both better and worse. With a maximum of 223 Democrats when vacancies are filled and a disputed election resolved, Nancy Pelosi cannot lose more than five votes on any piece of legislation. This is a chance for significant work at the grassroots level to peacefully assemble and to petition for the redress of grievances. That said, the rules of the House give her much tighter control over the agenda.

We’re in for a hard time, no doubt about it. We did not get to a situation where our freedoms were compromised overnight. We won’t get them back overnight, and we need to accept that there will be setbacks. Our enemies won’t just let us regain our rights. We need to get ready, and to build up the resources of those who fight for us. Among the things to do is to support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to improve our situation in the next Congress and to ensure that the Biden-Harris regime is a one-term wonder.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.