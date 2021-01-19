Where Things Stand At The Federal Level

United States/Washington DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- There is no sugar-coating it: Second Amendment supporters are in a tough spot at the federal level. The fact of the matter is that anti-Second Amendment extremists have taken the Presidency and have very narrow margins in the House and Senate. This is not an impossible situation, but Second Amendment supporters should be under no illusions about the difficult fights in the next four years.
There is good news: California showed that we can adapt to mail-in ballots. The underlying issues remain, and we should not underestimate an enemy willing to turn to censorship, de-platforming, corporate blacklisting, and abuse of power, but if Second Amendment supporters can flip congressional seats in California, we have a damn good shot of overcoming similar obstacles in states like Georgia, which is nowhere near as difficult a climb.
That means no sitting out. Anyone encouraging Second Amendment supporters to sit out an election is not helping the cause of restoring our constitutional rights. Because who controls Congress matters. Do you want Chuck Schumer to set the agenda, or did you prefer when Mitch McConnell set the agenda?
Now, the Senate is probably in much better shape, despite Schumer running the agenda.
It means trusting Joe Manchin and Jon Tester, who have not been the most reliable supporters. Yet for now, we must trust Joe Manchin’s word that he will oppose ending the filibuster, court-packing, and other ways of enabling the injustices Schumer has in mind. That can be rectified in 2022 and 2024, but in the meantime, we have to deal with the Senators and Representatives we have, not the ones we wish we had.
The House is both better and worse. With a maximum of 223 Democrats when vacancies are filled and a disputed election resolved, Nancy Pelosi cannot lose more than five votes on any piece of legislation. This is a chance for significant work at the grassroots level to peacefully assemble and to petition for the redress of grievances. That said, the rules of the House give her much tighter control over the agenda.
We’re in for a hard time, no doubt about it. We did not get to a situation where our freedoms were compromised overnight. We won’t get them back overnight, and we need to accept that there will be setbacks. Our enemies won’t just let us regain our rights. We need to get ready, and to build up the resources of those who fight for us. Among the things to do is to support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to improve our situation in the next Congress and to ensure that the Biden-Harris regime is a one-term wonder.
Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.
Don’t worry about the NRA, they’re taking themselves out. The main office has been pretty much empty since March and the phone lines only go to the operator sometimes. If you try to go to nramedia, you’ll find it down. They forgot to renew their security certificate, so you can’t connect properly.
Remember one must give to the NRA since Bespoke suits are not cheap! I quit donating to the ILA and PVF when they made it clear they did not support Pro gun independent candidates you had to have a (R) or (D) or TFB. I refuse to donate to ANY NRA fund until Wayne and his Cretin Cabal are gone and no longer using the NRA as a personal enrichment tool.
Harold, Send money to the NRA’s ILA is the answer? The NRA gave money to Cornyn and gave him an A rating. Go look at the video of Cornyn on 2/28/18 – is this the kind of guy who is worthy of our support to stand tall in defense of our rights that are protected by the 2nd Amendment? He was absolutely begging for more gun control. He wanted “Fix NICS,” banning of bump stocks, and he didn’t make one argument against any of the other proposals the other legislators were making. He just sat there like a toad with… Read more »
Now is the time for all good rich republicans to come to the aid of WE THE PEOPLE and bribe our representatives with big donations to get them to vote in favor of keeping the second amendment and stop all laws that would change current law and end restricting laws currently in place.
You know, do it the demonrat way like bloombutt said when running for president. “I have bought politicians votes”
Well, Harold, I don’t have to “regain” my rights because I never lost them. They have been “infringed” upon but that is not the same as having been “lost.” Ask a big game hunter what type of animal is the most dangerous. They will all tell you it is one which has been wounded.
