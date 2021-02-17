Hearing Held on North Dakota Concealed Carry Knife Reform Bill

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Despite a 90-degree temperature swing from his home base to -20F (not including wind chill), Todd Rathner, Knife Rights Director of Legislative Affairs, was in North Dakota on Monday to testify and lobby in support of HB 1339, a bill to remove “switchblade, gravity knife, machete, scimitar, stiletto, sword [and] dagger” from the list of “dangerous weapons” that may not be carried concealed without a concealed weapon license.

Knife Rights will always show up, regardless of where or when or how damn cold it is. That’s how we got 33 bills enacted in 23 states since 2010.

You can view the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee at https://video.legis.nd.gov/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20210215/-1/19274#agenda_ starting at 9:37.

In the end, the committee voted to conduct a “summer study” session on the bill to work out some issues of concern. Todd is working closely with primary sponsor Rep. Luke Simons to address these concerns.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; leading the fight to Rewrite Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 33 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 23 states and over 100 cities and towns since 2010.