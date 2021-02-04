Hogue Introduces New Wrapter Heavy Grit Grip Tape

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- For individuals seeking a more aggressive grip texture on their polymer frame pistols, Hogue Inc. now offers a Heavy Grit option for all models in their new Wrapter Adhesive Firearm Grip line.

Utilizing the same precision fit standards as their OverMolded rubber grips, Hogue has engineered a remarkably thin grip solution. In order to increase grip and performance, shooters have previously resorted to custom stippling which dramatically compromised their firearm’s factory frame. Hogue now offers an effective alternative through their Wrapter adhesive system that will provide superior grip and hold while preserving the original condition of the firearm.

Each Wrapter grip has been methodically designed to conform to the exact contours and unique features of popular firearm models. With minimal bulk and a multi-piece outline, every grip provides optimal coverage. A balance of sweat-resistant and non-irritational properties provides a natural and comfortable grip experience. The adhesive is designed to create a long-lasting bond when activated by heat, but can also be removed without leaving a sticky residue behind. Hogue Wrapter Grips have an MSRP of $14.95. In addition, this adhesive grip line includes a Do It Yourself solution (MSRP: $9.95) for those seeking custom grip placement according to their personal preference.

Hogue Wrapter Adhesive Grips are manufactured in Hogue family owned and operated facilities. Hogue Inc. supports local dealers and encourages customers to purchase Hogue products locally.

For more information, please call Hogue directly at 1-800-438-4747 or visit www.hogueinc.com

