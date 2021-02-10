Knife Rights URGENT ACTION ALERT! Washington Switchblade Ban Repeal Bill in Danger

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The bipartisan Washington “Spring Blade” Ban Repeal bill, HB 1224, that would repeal the state’s ban on automatic knives is in danger of dying on the vine. If a hearing is not held by the end of the day on Monday, February 15, it will be dead for this session. The current hearing agenda does not include HB 1224!

If you are a Washington resident, please use Knife Rights’ Legislative Action Center to ask House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee Chairman Drew Hansen to please hold a hearing on HB 1224: https://kniferights.org/resources/congressweb/#/40

DO IT TODAY and help us push this bill forward! Please pass this email along to anyone in Washington state who can help. The more emails from Washington residents that we generate to Chairman Hansen, the better.

HB 1224 would repeal the ban on sales and civilian possession of “spring blade” (automatic) knives, as well as specifically exclude them from the definition of “dangerous weapon.”

This bill passed the Senate in 2019 and 2020 by a vote of 46-1 and was previously voted out of this same House committee with a “do pass” recommendation in 2019 (10-2) and 2020 (12-3). It is way past time to repeal this archaic knife ban.

CONTACT Chairman Hansen TODAY!

