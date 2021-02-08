Leupold Adds New Model to Award-Winning VX-6HD Line of Riflescopes

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, has announced that in 2021 it is adding a 4-24X52mm CDS-ZL2 Illuminated TMOA model with a low-profile elevation dial to the company’s incredibly-popular VX-6HD riflescope line.

Any hunt, anywhere, anytime, your VX-6HD is ready for anything. Put it to your eye, and you’ll see the difference. In any light and any conditions, its edge-to-edge brightness, clarity, and resolution gives you the edge you need when it counts. The 6:1 zoom and the latest technology, including an in-scope electronic reticle level, make your VX-6HD the most versatile Leupold riflescope ever made.

“The VX-6HD represents the very best of our Gold Ring riflescope line,” said Vici Peters, Gold Ring Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “With the 4-24x52mm CDS-ZL2 featuring the illuminated TMOA reticle and a sleeker, more low-profile elevation dial than target shooting specific CDS-TZL3 on the 4-24, we’ve combined the attributes that our customers have told us they want–that they need–in the field.”

The VX-6HD line features Leupold’s Professional-Grade Optical System, which delivers the light transmission, glare reduction, and resolution that professional guides and shooters demand. Accidental dial movement is eliminated with the push-button ZeroLock system, and the VX-6HD simplifies mounting and improves long-range accuracy with an electronic leveling system.

Like all Leupold riflescopes and red dot sights, the VX-6HD is designed, machined, and assembled in the USA and guaranteed to perform for life.

For more information on Leupold products, please visit us at Leupold.com.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.