Mississippi Senate Passes Pro-Gun Strong Preemption Reform Bill!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday afternoon, the Mississippi Senate passed NRA-backed Senate Bill 2107, which makes important reforms to the state firearms preemption law. SB 2107 enhances Mississippi’s preemption law by adding state agencies to the list of entities that are prohibited from restricting the Second Amendment rights of Mississippi citizens. Preemption laws serve to prevent localities, and with this bill, state agencies, from enacting prohibitions that conflict with state law. Further, SB 2107 will curb localities’ authority to restrict the possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, carry, or use of firearms during declared civil emergencies.

The Senate vote can be found here. NRA would like to thank Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, bill author Sen. Dennis DeBar and the members of the Senate who voted for SB 2107.

Having now passed the Senate, SB 2107 now heads to the House for further consideration. Please continue to stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts for more information and updates as this legislation advances through the legislature.

