NRA-ILA: Constitutional Carry Laws Passes in Montana!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) applauds Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte for signing House Bill 102 into law. HB 102 is NRA-backed legislation that recognizes law-abiding gun owners’ right to carry a firearm without first obtaining a permit.

“On behalf of the NRA’s more than five-million members, we thank Gov. Gianforte for his leadership in recognizing the right of law-abiding Montanans to defend themselves and their loved ones without being required to seek government permission,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director, NRA-ILA. “The NRA will continue standing up and stepping forward to protect and preserve our most basic, fundamental freedoms here in Montana and across the United States.”

HB 102 strengthens Montana’s self-defense laws by allowing law-abiding Montana gun owners to carry a firearm for self-defense throughout the state without a government-mandated permit. The bill also removes a number of Montana’s “gun-free zones” and ends the unnecessary disarming of Montanans as they go about their day-to-day lives. It does not change prohibited person laws, any law governing the misuse of a firearm, or when force may be used in defense of self or others.

Eighteen states – Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming – now allow law-abiding individuals to carry a concealed handgun without a government-issued permit.

The law goes into effect on June 1, 2021.

The NRA thanks the governor and the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Seth Berglee, for their leadership in advancing the right of self-defense of all Montanans.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org