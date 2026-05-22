Federal Champion Training 9mm 115 Gr FMJ 500 Rounds – $127.77 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal

Stock up on reliable range ammo without paying premium prices. This Federal Champion Training 9mm 115 Grain FMJ Bulk Pack gives shooters 500 rounds of clean, dependable 9mm practice ammo for just $127.77 with code ALAND5.

Top Features

500 rounds of 9mm Luger for range training and practice

115-grain FMJ bullet for reliable feeding in most 9mm pistols

Reloadable brass cases for added value

1125 FPS muzzle velocity with manageable recoil

Federal Champion quality at bulk-pack pricing

Why Shooters Love It

Federal Champion is built for the range. It gives shooters dependable ignition, consistent accuracy, and enough ammo to actually train instead of just punching a few holes in paper and heading home.

At just about 26 cents per round with code ALAND5, this is a solid buy for anyone running drills, breaking in a new pistol, or keeping their 9mm ammo supply topped off.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP / Regular Price: $165.49

Sale Price: $134.49

Price w/ Code ALAND5: $127.77

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