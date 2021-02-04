NRA-ILA Virginia: Fairfax City Considering Gun Ban

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On February 9th, the Fairfax City Council will consider banning firearms in certain public places. Second Amendment supporters are encouraged to OPPOSE the firearm restriction ordinance. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council meeting is to be held electronically. Citizens may participate in the public hearing by submitting comments in a number of ways here.

In addition, you may click the “Take Action” button below to contact City Council members directly.

The proposed ordinance prohibits firearms, ammunition, and components in public buildings, public parks, and on public streets and sidewalks where, or adjacent to where, certain events are occurring. There is no exemption for those with a concealed handgun permit. While there are exemptions for transporting or storing such items in vehicles, they must be secured out of sight. This prohibition applies to both permitted events and events that “would otherwise require a permit,” making it extremely difficult for law-abiding citizens to determine which areas might be, or might become, “gun-free zones.” Individuals who live in an area where an event is occurring may not enter or leave their own property with a firearm. Because this ban includes “components,” citizens may find themselves in legal trouble for accidentally entering one of these vague “gun-free zones” with something as simple as a shell casing forgotten in a pocket or accidentally left in view in a vehicle.

Again, please contact City Council members directly and ask them to OPPOSE the firearm restriction ordinance.

