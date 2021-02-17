Ruger Introduces the Exclusive Jeff Quinn Memorial GP100 Revolver

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to introduce the Jeff Quinn Memorial GP100 revolver to honor Gunblast.com founder, Jeff Quinn, who passed away last year.

Ruger created the Jeff Quinn Memorial GP100 in collaboration with Lipsey’s and the members of Gunblast.com. This polished blued GP100 chambered in .44 Special features a Hogue walnut grip engraved with Jeff’s signature and iconic dual-braided beard motif. With a high-polish stainless hammer and trigger, a non-fluted cylinder, 4.20″ half-lug barrel, and gold bead front sight, this revolver is a testament to everything Jeff enjoyed about Ruger firearms. Only 500 of these exclusive revolvers have been produced, each featuring a unique serial number starting with Jeff’s initials (JQ-000 through JQ-500).

Ruger and Lipsey’s will each donate a portion of the proceeds from this revolver to an organization that was close to Jeff’s heart – Bikers Who Care (BWC). BWC is an organization of Motorcycle Enthusiasts dedicated to supporting The Dream Factory of Clarksville, TN by fully sponsoring Camp Rainbow, a summer camp for seriously ill children, among several other local children’s charities. Jeff was a long-time member of BWC and supported their mission with all his heart.

Jeff was a pioneer with his Gunblast.com website, the first of its kind to offer online reviews of firearms. While his persona – epic, dual-braid beard included – was down to earth, his writing was crisp and intelligently presented, offering reliable information that any firearms enthusiast would enjoy. A good friend of everyone at Ruger and Lipsey’s, Jeff will be greatly missed.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.