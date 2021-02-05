Utah: Permitless Carry Legislation Passes Utah Senate!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Utah Senate passed HB 60, clearing the last major hurdle. The bill will now be transmitted back to the House for a concurrence vote before heading to Governor Cox’s desk.

House Bill 60, sponsored by Representative Walt Brooks (R-75), allows a law-abiding adult to carry a concealed firearm in the State of Utah, without first needing to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.

