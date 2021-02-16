Winchester Defender Ammunition: Stopping the Threat

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester Defender ammunition is designed and balanced for the highest level of home, family and personal defense performance.

New to the line come three new loadings: 5.56mm for rifle, 12 gauge for shotgun and 20 gauge for shotgun.

The new 5.56mm rifle offering is loaded with a 64-grain bonded-protected soft-point bullet built with an extruded copper jacket with an extra-thick base for optimum penetration, maximum retained weight and rapid, controlled expansion — all of which give this bullet the ultimate threat-stopping power.

The new 12- and 20-gauge shotshells are loaded with copper-plated buckshot with 9 pellets of 00 buck in the 12ga and 20 pellets of #3 buck in the 20ga offering. The 12ga offering features a purpose-built buckshot wad that ensures proper pellet stacking for consistent patterns. Loaded to 1145 fps, both loads deliver optimum energy for personal defense situations while offering manageable recoil through defensive shotguns.

Find new Winchester Defender 5.56mm rifle ammunition and 12- and 20-gauge buckshot loads at a retailer or dealer near you.

The label on the Defender box says it all: Stop the Threat.

