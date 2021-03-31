Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

CMC TRIGGERS KRAGOS GLOCK AFTERMARKET SLIDE-G17

CMC TRIGGERS KRAGOS GLOCK AFTERMARKET SLIDE-G19

CMC Triggers Kragos Glock Aftermarket Slides

The KRAGOS™ is manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility to tighter tolerances than factory slides for increased consistency in barrel lockup, improving accuracy. Constructed from 17-4 stainless-steel billet, CMC’s KRAGOS™ Glock® Slides are then heat-treated to H900 42-44RC and coated with a Diamond-Like-Carbon (DLC) finish for added corrosion resistance and durability. DLC coatings exhibit a desirable combination of low coefficient friction and high micro-hardness, making it extremely effective in high wear applications.

The KRAGOS™ features a wraparound scalloped serration pattern that improves grip while manipulating the slide, like press checking the chamber or clearing a malfunction. The 45-degree chamfer edge eases holster ingress and egress, preventing snags on gear. All slides come with standard Glock® sight cuts equipped with tritium night sights and pre-cut optic pocket for the easy, secure, low-profile mounting that accommodates optics that follow an RMR footprint.

The KRAGOS™ Slide accepts factory or aftermarket barrels and parts, is the ideal upgrade for your factory Gen 3 Glock® 17 or Glock® 19 pistols and pairs nicely with Polymer 80 frames for new custom gun builds.

All CMC products come with a Lifetime Warranty and are made in the U.S.A. CMC proudly designs all its products for Law Enforcement, Military, and Civilian use.

